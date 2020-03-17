Global  

Nirbhaya: Death row convict Mukesh Singh moves court seeking quashing of death penalty

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Mukesh Singh on Monday moved a court here seeking quashing of death penalty, claiming he was not in Delhi on the date of the crime.

The plea filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana claimed Mukesh was arrested from Rajasthan...
