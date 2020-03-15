Coronavirus: India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia till March 31
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The government on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid growing concern over the novel Coronavirus outbreak. A travel advisory issued by the government said, "In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following advisory has been issued.”
THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...
The number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed 110 on March 16, 2020. With cases continuing to rise, albeit slowly, various state governments as well as the Centre imposed fresh restrictive measures..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
India has barred entry of flyers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia with immediate effect Tuesday as the deadly coronavirus continued to spread. The... IndiaTimes Also reported by •MENAFN.com •Hindu