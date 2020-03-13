Global  

Will speak after taking oath, says former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Rajya Sabha nomination

Zee News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Monday (March 16), said on Tuesday (March 17) that he will speak about accepting the nomination after taking oath as MP of the Upper House.
