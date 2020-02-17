Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50

Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Central Railway (CR) has increased the charges of platform ticket to Rs 50 from Rs 10 prevent overcrowding at stations. WR has decided to hike platform tickets in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 50, depending on each station.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exercise at Anand Vihar Railway Station can get you free platform ticket [Video]

Exercise at Anand Vihar Railway Station can get you free platform ticket

Exercise at Anand Vihar Railway Station can get you free platform ticket

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches [Video]

Heart-stopping moment man dashes across tracks missing speeding train by inches

A man at a train station near Mumbai risked his life to sprint across the tracks, barely missing being struck by an incoming train. The incident occurred at platform 3 in Navi Station, Thane,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: Indian Railways hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 to minimise footfalls at 250 stations

He, however, added that the increase in the platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to contain an extra load of people in the railway premises. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Vinitjoshiquote

Vinit J Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50 https://t.co/y5GrpeVyi7 11 minutes ago

JRavichandran

Ravi @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia can't people buy local train tickets at Rs 5 or tkt to next stn by passenger & enter… https://t.co/iZp1ttxnAw 22 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50 https://t.co/1eukT6YEpL 37 minutes ago

alokrasal

Alok Rasal RT @TOIMumbai: Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50 https://t.co/mwMxZn3i8n 39 minutes ago

TOIMumbai

TOI Mumbai Maharashtra: Central Railway increases platform ticket charges up to Rs 50 https://t.co/mwMxZn3i8n 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.