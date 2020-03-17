Global  

Cong attacks govt for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government for nominating former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha and used the remarks of former law minister Arun Jaitley on cooling off period for judges to attack it.
