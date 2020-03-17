Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Anup Jalota in isolation, yet to undergo test after Europe tour

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Singer Anup Jalota was on a tour across Europe and he just landed in Mumbai. He was taken to hospital straight from the airport and was put in isolation as a precaution against the pandemic coronavirus.
