Gogoi’s move has shaken confidence of people in judiciary’s independence: Kurian Joseph

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Strongly criticising former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for accepting nomination to Rajya Sabha, former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph on Tuesday said the ex-CJI’s decision had compromised independence and impartiality of the judiciary and shaken people’s confidence in it.
