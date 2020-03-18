Centre, ICMR issue guidelines for private labs to test coronavirus Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) On Tuesday (March 17) issued guidelines for private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests and appealed the private labs to conduct the tests free of cost. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🚩👊भगवा बालक 👊🚩 RT @Rudra_Aksh27: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare n Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) issued guidelines for private laboratorie… 5 hours ago