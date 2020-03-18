Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Centre, ICMR issue guidelines for private labs to test coronavirus

Centre, ICMR issue guidelines for private labs to test coronavirus

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) On Tuesday (March 17) issued guidelines for private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests and appealed the private labs to conduct the tests free of cost.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sureshbhagwa

🚩👊भगवा बालक 👊🚩 RT @Rudra_Aksh27: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare n Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) issued guidelines for private laboratorie… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.