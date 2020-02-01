'Will speak in detail about my Rajya Sabha seat,' says Ranjan Gogoi

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, whose nomination to Rajya Sabha has been questioned by many parties, on Tuesday said he would speak in detail about accepting the offer of a seat to the Upper House after he takes oath. Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "I will... 👓 View full article

