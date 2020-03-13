Coronavirus scare: In Kolkata, ‘Gaumutra’ lands cop in hospital; local BJP organiser behind bars

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A 34-year-old home guard, who had his first sip of cow urine in a north Kolkata neighbourhood on Monday, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he complained of vomiting and nausea. But Pintu Pramanik did not let that come in the way of his duty. He filed a complaint from his hospital bed against the BJP functionary who "induced" him to drink the gaumutra — as "prasad and preventive medicine" against Covid-19 — following which cops arrested Narayan Chatterjee on Tuesday.


