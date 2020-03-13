Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus scare: In Kolkata, ‘Gaumutra’ lands cop in hospital; local BJP organiser behind bars

Coronavirus scare: In Kolkata, ‘Gaumutra’ lands cop in hospital; local BJP organiser behind bars

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A 34-year-old home guard, who had his first sip of cow urine in a north Kolkata neighbourhood on Monday, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he complained of vomiting and nausea. But Pintu Pramanik did not let that come in the way of his duty. He filed a complaint from his hospital bed against the BJP functionary who “induced” him to drink the gaumutra — as “prasad and preventive medicine” against Covid-19 — following which cops arrested Narayan Chatterjee on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Heartwarming moment boy hugs mom upon returning from coronavirus hospital after nearly a month

Heartwarming moment boy hugs mom upon returning from coronavirus hospital after nearly a month 00:42

 An eight-year-old boy hugged his mum returning back from coronavirus hospital after 29 days in northern China. The touching moment, shot in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province on March 14, shows the boy running to hug his mum once she got off the bus. The mother was working in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Whitmer restricts visits to hospital [Video]

Governor Whitmer restricts visits to hospital

Governor Whitmer restricts visits to hospital

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:58Published
Sarasota Memorial Hospital testing many patients for coronavirus [Video]

Sarasota Memorial Hospital testing many patients for coronavirus

Sarasota Memorial Hospital testing many patients for coronavirus

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: Woman returns from Mecca with fever, flees from Bengal's ID hospital

An elderly Beniapukur woman, who returned after a pilgrimage to Mecca with fever on Sunday morning, walked out of Beliaghata ID hospital leading to a nearly...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Amitendu1

Amitendu #Coronavirus scare: From***to prison; how #COVID19 is creating it all. In Kolkata, ‘G… https://t.co/QKki38E0IA 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.