Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Digvijaya Singh > Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar detained in Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Digvijay Singh, DK Shivakumar detained in Bengaluru

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Singh sat on a dharna outside the Ramada Hotel after he was not allowed by the police to meet the rebel lawmakers in the hotel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia [Video]

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published
Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics [Video]

Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP’S Shivraj Singh Chouhan were involved in a fierce war of words over the ‘poaching politics’ in Madhya Pradesh. Digvijaya Singh said that BJP wanted to send..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,...
IndiaTimes

Digvijaya Singh detained after trying to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs staying at Bengaluru resort

Not just these MLAs, even those outside have been offered ₹25-30 crore to switch sides by the BJP, says the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

colaicecream

Rashmi Agrawal RT @ndtv: Digvijay Singh meets governor amid Madhya Pradesh crisis, calls it "courtesy" visit. https://t.co/zEwDg8Ussd https://t.co/DsGZGRM… 1 day ago

ndtv

NDTV Digvijay Singh meets governor amid Madhya Pradesh crisis, calls it "courtesy" visit. https://t.co/zEwDg8Ussd https://t.co/DsGZGRMuiL 2 days ago

vidyabox1

vidyabox Digvijay Singh Meets Governor Amid Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Calls It “Courtesy” Visit https://t.co/tRAwTD3pZV https://t.co/cqJZvLywam 2 days ago

newsgang2

news gang Digvijay Singh Meets Governor Amid Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Calls It “Courtesy” Visit https://t.co/MiLV1gZ0GY https://t.co/A1b17LkWc7 2 days ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Digvijay Singh Meets Governor Amid Crisis, Calls It "Courtesy" Visit https://t.co/OTcJj47xn9 2 days ago

Amit_knc

Amit Chaturvedi But now under Mercury-Rahu period in Vimshottari (January 2019 to August 2021) as Rahu first gave Digvijay Singh a… https://t.co/M0aVQS3ztv 2 days ago

Bharatsamay1

Bharatsamay News CM kamalnath and digvijay singh ambition for their sons may be responsible for Madhya Pradesh crisis , Bhopal News… https://t.co/9I7yyzBjh0 3 days ago

dhruvbhim

ध्रुव भीमराजका 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: Digvijay SIngh had claimed that Scindia was incommunicado because he was suffering from ‘swine flu’ https://t.co/FDss8werrr 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.