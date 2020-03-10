Global  

MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Besides Digvijaya Singh, other Congress party leaders who had been taken into preventive custody are Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Kantilal Bhuria.
News video: Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News 02:57

 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news #StaySafeStayHome

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive [Video]

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session. He accused the BJP of holding Congress..

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING..

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: In game of resignations, BJP may have upper hand

After Jyotiraditya Scindia faction’s apparent coup on Monday, chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed door meeting with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh,...
India political crisis: Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody

Digvijaya Singh tried to meet rebel lawmakers.
