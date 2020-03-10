Devkrishna Vishnoi RT @TheQuint: LIVE | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest after he was sitting on a dharna near Bengaluru's R… 17 minutes ago DEVEN MANIAR RT @IndiaToday: #MadhyaPradesh political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs refuse to meet Digvijay Singh. https://t.co/q6XYHkVKOj 26 minutes ago Kehungsamying Riame MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru… https://t.co/rDB0CaUpXP 31 minutes ago India Today #MadhyaPradesh political crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs refuse to meet Digvijay Singh. https://t.co/q6XYHkVKOj 35 minutes ago Santosh Reddy RT @ZeeNews: MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru https://t.co/q5T18T94o8 1 hour ago Daily News MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru https://t.co/Mo0mt1OyWC 2 hours ago Kashif Kakvi RT @newsclickin: The former CM attempted to meet rebel Congress MLAs before being detained and the role of BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi in the… 2 hours ago NewsClick The former CM attempted to meet rebel Congress MLAs before being detained and the role of BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi… https://t.co/BHywExPI6j 2 hours ago