Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal's weddings postponed?

Filmibeat.com Coolie No. 1 Trailer Launch Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/i5Pzu3UGtg #varundhawan #coolieno1… https://t.co/9ur0VCIpho 3 hours ago Headline English Coronavirus threat is hovering over Varun-Natasha's wedding Bollywood is under lock down to prevent the spread of t… https://t.co/4ROS1K4jQq 18 hours ago VSplusonline Coronavirus Pandemic: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s weddings get postponed? – Times of In… https://t.co/wFlRs0nPYP 23 hours ago VSplusonline New post (Coronavirus Pandemic: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha’s weddings get postponed? - T… https://t.co/vMBhGhf4i1 23 hours ago ETimes Fans will have to wait a little longer to see both the couples #VarunDhawan-Natasha Dalal and #AliFazal-… https://t.co/sOJHxEpswh 1 day ago Ahmedabad Times Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see both the couples walk down the aisle! https://t.co/JGPbSyIHCg 1 day ago ako nai RT @bombaytimes: Fans will have to wait a little longer to see both the couples walk down the aisle! #coronavirus #Bollywood https://t.c… 1 day ago BombayTimes Fans will have to wait a little longer to see both the couples walk down the aisle! #coronavirus #Bollywood https://t.co/XIG6jirqyy 1 day ago