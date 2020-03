Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yes Bank, on which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a moratorium, will resume normal operations from 6 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, administrator of the troubled private sector lender, Prashant Kumar, said that Yes Bank will resume normal operations from 6 pm on March 18 and it has no liquidity problem. "Our customers... 👓 View full article