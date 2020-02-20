Global  

Soldiers and colleagues of Ladakh Scouts jawan who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined: Army sources

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Indian Army has quarantined all soldiers and colleagues of the jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, according to Army sources.
