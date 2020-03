276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy , the government said. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha , minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of Indians infected by coronavirus is 276 -- 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong Rwanda and Sri Lanka