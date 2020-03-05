Ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai, fans trend #AsiManshiDebut on social media to cheer Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Uff! Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look lost in love in this stunning black and white picture

Neetu is all praise for Alia's childhood pics Yesterday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older. Our timeline was filled with lovely photos of the birthday girl. Her fans from all the quarters took...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



