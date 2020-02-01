Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sharad Pawar > Sharad Pawar, Harivansh among several candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Sharad Pawar, Harivansh among several candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Sharad Pawar, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among the several candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha 03:01

 A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Budget 2020 VP Venkaiah Naidu chaired meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders [Video]

Budget 2020 VP Venkaiah Naidu chaired meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders

Budget 2020 VP Venkaiah Naidu chaired meeting with Rajya Sabha leaders

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pawar, Harivansh, Scindia in fray for RS polls

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP's newest recruit Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh are among those in...
IndiaTimes

Sharad Pawar, Harivansh, Scindia in fray for Rajya Sabha polls as nomination filing ends


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Sharad Pawar, Harivansh among several candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/3dHE8vuuAJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.