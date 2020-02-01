Sharad Pawar, Harivansh among several candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published ‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha 03:01 A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the...