Coronavirus: HRD ministry to launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The ministry of human resource development will launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students in view of coronavirus outbreak, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday.
