Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses plea of Mukesh claiming he was not in Delhi at time of crime

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The HC said if Mukesh was tortured in jail, he had ample opportunities to raise the issue, especially when he met his relatives and this argument was being taken at this stage "only to delay the proceedings".
Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Singh moves Delhi HC, says was not present in Delhi at time of crime

The trial court had earlier dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and had asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.
Zee News

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses plea of Mukesh; Akshay files second mercy petition to President

The Delhi court today dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, seeking quashing of his death penalty and asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate...
Zee News

