Suspected coronavirus patient commits suicide after jumping from 7th floor of Delhi`s Safdarjung Hospital

Zee News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The patient returned from Sydney in Australia on Wednesday and was directly admitted to the hospital after he complained of severe headache. The police is yet to confirm if he was suffering from coronavirus.
