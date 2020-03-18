Coronavirus: PM Modi to address nation on Thursday
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday. "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to covid-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.
Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India....
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 28:58Published
As coronavirus concerns continue to rise, Live Nation announced on Thursday morning (March 12) that it will be postponing current touring arena shows through the... Billboard.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors •Mid-Day
Tweets about this
Afaque Ahmad RT @Outlookindia: PM Narendra Modi Live: On Sunday (March 22, 2020) 7am – 9pm, all citizens will have to follow Janta curfew. During this c… 4 seconds ago