Coronavirus: 50 Maharashtra students stranded at Changi Airport in Singapore

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
At least 50 students from Maharashtra are stranded at the Changi Airport in Singapore after the Centre banned the entry of flights from Singapore in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News 03:28

 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

COVID-19: 255 Indian students stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport, seek Indian govt help

Around 255 Indian students are stuck at Kuala Lumpur Airport due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. All the students went to the Philippines for their...
Zee News

ShwetaSharma187

Shweta Sharma RT @TheDossierTimes: Coronavirus: Two students from Maharashtra stranded in Italy, family members ask MP for help #CoronaVirusUpdate #coron… 5 days ago

TheDossierTimes

The Dossier Times Coronavirus: Two students from Maharashtra stranded in Italy, family members ask MP for help #CoronaVirusUpdate… https://t.co/qWg8jT4ciu 6 days ago

MsdAp1399

αѕн_ιѕнυ RT @IndianExpress: Amid coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra’s Amravati stranded in Milan https://t.co/oM6Cj2uBSI 6 days ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Amid coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra’s Amravati stranded in Milan https://t.co/DhYkFVSsJS https://t.co/UiiDAPKysu 6 days ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Amid coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra’s Amravati stranded in Milan https://t.co/oM6Cj2uBSI 6 days ago

SameerS64343457

Sameer Hindustani🇮🇳 RT @firstpost: Two students from #Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in #Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to f… 1 week ago

firstpost

Firstpost Two students from #Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in #Italy, prompting their parents to urge the loca… https://t.co/klcdVLdIXK 1 week ago

basu_smarajit

Smarajit Basu RT @scroll_in: Jaishankar informs the Parliament that 6000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Ladakh, Jammu and Ka… 1 week ago

