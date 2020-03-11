Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: CBSE class 10, 12 board exams postponed till March 31, JEE(Main) to be rescheduled

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A Ministry of Human Resource Development order directed the CBSE and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 scare.
