Govt imposes section 144 in Rajasthan to contain spread of coronavirus outbreak

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The Rajasthan government imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across the state in order to contain the spread of coronavirs outbreak after three members of a family were tested positive for the infection in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday.
