Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The government has decided to postponne the CBSE exams till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by the Secretary, Department of Higher Education/School Education and Literacy, Government of India all ongoing exams of the board for classes -X and XII being held in examination centres in...
Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...