Manfred Rosenberg Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital, dies https://t.co/8zWRg6w82Z… https://t.co/MbG35xR7xM 49 minutes ago Crwe World Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off 7th floor of Safdarjung Hospital, dies https://t.co/s4aCQq3u9I 1 hour ago moneycontrol A man suspected to be infected with #coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of th… https://t.co/BUyooZBmvQ 1 hour ago Bharat Vijayvargiya RT @dna: Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies . . . https://t.co/YkZosAthnD #COVID2019 #coronavirusi… 2 hours ago Times of News Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung hospital building https://t.co/b4PsKosBEg https://t.co/nAb0ErSQha 10 hours ago DNA Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies . . . https://t.co/YkZosAthnD… https://t.co/y6dukz3Cwi 10 hours ago Delhi RI Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies https://t.co/hguoYKue48 #delhi #newdelhi 10 hours ago Maksud Inamdar RT @TheQuint: A man suspected to be infected with #COVID19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hos… 10 hours ago