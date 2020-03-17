Global  

Man suspected of coronavirus jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building, dies

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The man, a resident of Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, had returned from Sydney only on Wednesday and was admitted to the facility by airport authorities.
News video: Suspected COVID-19 patient commits suicide at Delhi hospital | Oneinida News

Suspected COVID-19 patient commits suicide at Delhi hospital | Oneinida News 01:13

 A 23-year-old man who was living in Sydney, Australia, for the last 1 year committed suicide at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he was brought immediately upon arrival in India. He was suspected to be a COVID-19 patient and had been brought to the hospital to be kept under...

