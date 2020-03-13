Global  

Army reports first Coronavirus case; 276 Indians infected abroad

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Indian Army reported its first case of Coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for the COVID-19, prompting the force to strengthen its check and prevention mechanism and suspend war games and training activities, as the total number of cases rose to 151 in the country on Wednesday....
