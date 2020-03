Nirbhaya case: Last meeting done for all but 1 convict

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The family members of three Nirbhaya convicts have already had their “last meeting”, when they were allowed to meet in a closed room and touch each other. However, Akshay Thakur’s family is yet to come and his wife and parents have been asked to meet him by Thursday, a Tihar Jail source said. The four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on Friday. 👓 View full article