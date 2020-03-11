Global  

ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The ICSE Board on Thursday (March 19, 2020) postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon was quoted by PTI as saying that the exams have been postponed till March 31.
Recent related news from verified sources

ICSE Board class 10,12 exams postponed till Mar 31

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus | ICSE board class 10,12 exams postponed till March 31

CBSE also has postponed exams
Hindu

