ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The ICSE Board on Thursday (March 19, 2020) postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon was quoted by PTI as saying that the exams have been postponed till March 31.
