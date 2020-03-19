Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Gogoi's wife Rupanjali Gogoi, daughter, and son in law were also present in Parliament. Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on...
A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the...