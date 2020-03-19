Global  

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. Gogoi's wife Rupanjali Gogoi, daughter, and son in law were also present in Parliament. Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on...
