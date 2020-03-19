Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma tests positive

Bollywood Life Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma has come out saying that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, Hollywood celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews have been contracted by the deadly virus.
 Actress Indira Varma has become the second Game of Thrones star to test positive for COVID-19.

