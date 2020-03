Coronavirus pandemic: After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma tests positive

After Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma has come out saying that she has been tested positive for coronavirus . Apart from Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju, Hollywood celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews have been contracted by the deadly virus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus



Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published 11 hours ago Coronavirus: Can you test positive more than once?



If you test positive, recover and build up immunity can you test positive for COVID-19 again? A physician with Centura answers your Coronavirus questions. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:46 Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Game of Thrones' Star Indira Varma Confirms She Has Coronavirus Indira Varma is sick with coronavirus. After co-star Kristofer Hivju confirmed he had the virus earlier in the week, the 46-year-old Game of Thrones actress, who...

Just Jared 16 hours ago



Coronavirus: Game of Thrones star Indira Varma sick 'in bed with illness' Actor becomes second 'Thrones' star to contract illness

Independent 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this