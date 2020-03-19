Global  

Nirbhaya convict' wife faints outside court, says she wants to kill self

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Barely 15 hours ahead of the hanging in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, high voltage drama ensued outside the Patiala House Court here, as wife of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, fainted and later threatened to kill herself.



Wife of one of the death-row convicts, #AkshaySingh, broke down in the...
