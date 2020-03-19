Global  

Coronavirus: 50 Maharashtra students stranded in Singapore to return home

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
At least 50 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Changi Airport in Singapore for the last 24 hours, are now being allowed to come to India after the Center allowed entry of a flight from Singapore for landing at Mumbai airport.
Coronavirus: 50 Maharashtra students stranded at Changi Airport in Singapore

At least 50 students from Maharashtra are stranded at the Changi Airport in Singapore after the Centre banned the entry of flights from Singapore in a bid to...
IndiaTimes

