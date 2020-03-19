Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation, calls for Janta Curfew on Sunday
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* Amid the coronavirus scare, prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television appealing countrymen to stay indoors to contain the spread of the pandemic and step out only if required. In a series of announcements, the prime minister said that the world is going through a difficult time and it is...
