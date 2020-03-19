Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation, calls for Janta Curfew on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation, calls for Janta Curfew on Sunday

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Amid the coronavirus scare, prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television appealing countrymen to stay indoors to contain the spread of the pandemic and step out only if required. In a series of announcements, the prime minister said that the world is going through a difficult time and it is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi lashes out at Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi lashes out at Bollywood 05:05

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi lashes out at Bollywood

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech [Video]

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 28:58Published
Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 PM on COVID-19 battle | Oneindia News [Video]

Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 PM on COVID-19 battle | Oneindia News

Prime Minister to address nation amid COVID-19 outbreak at 8 PM; Total number of COVID-19 cases cross 165 in India; Italy records highest 1-day deaths due to Coronavirus among all nations so far; WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Modi wants citizens to impose curfew on March 22 to prevent spread of coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to observe a self-curfew on March 22 as part of a trial-run to test social isolation to curb...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Co-Diagnostics JV becomes first Indian company licensed to manufacture coronavirus test kits

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) announced Thursday that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, its joint venture based in India, has become the first company in the...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.