Coronavirus: Entry of tourist buses banned in Himachal Pradesh

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Himachal Pradesh government has banned entry of tourist buses in the state to check the spread of COVID-19, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. He said the decision was taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in neighbouring states.
