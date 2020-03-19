Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on 'Social Distancing' draws applause from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan

Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on 'Social Distancing' draws applause from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan

Bollywood Life Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on 'Social Distancing' draws applause from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan and we love it too
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign

Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign 00:45

 Actor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Sign of Hope and Happiness': People Put Christmas Lights Back up During Outbreak [Video]

'Sign of Hope and Happiness': People Put Christmas Lights Back up During Outbreak

Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 00:53Published
Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

As part of the nation's push to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kartik Aaryan appeals to nation to practice social distancing

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the...
Mid-Day

Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on 'Corona Stop Karo Na' gets a thumbs up from all!

Kartik Aaryan urged everyone to maintain social distancing and listen to the world leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump when they stress on it.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @bombaytimes: The actor is having a whale of a time with family at home amid the #Coronavirus scare! @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/hK… 1 day ago

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @AhmedabadTimes: .@TheAaryanKartik spends quality time with his family after #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 shoot gets cancelled https://t.co/hCR7WXx… 1 day ago

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @eRocketNews: Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with his family after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shoot gets cancelled – w… 1 day ago

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @ApnaSmartphone: Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with his family after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shoot gets cancelled… 1 day ago

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @Vsplusonline: Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with his family after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shoot gets cancelled –… 1 day ago

navruzfun

AlpNavruzfan RT @services_ns: Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with his family after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ shoot gets cancelled – w… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.