Nirbhaya case: All four convicts hanged in Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally done

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months. The hanging was carried out as...
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News 02:51

 ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH WHO ARE TO HANG AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY MADHYA PRADESH...

Nirbhaya case | Four convicts hanged to death in Tihar Jail

Sandeep Goel, Director-General of Tihar jail, confirmed to reporters outside the prison that the four convicts had been hanged at 5.30 a.m.
Hindu

Nirbhaya case: Last meeting done for all but 1 convict

The family members of three Nirbhaya convicts have already had their “last meeting”, when they were allowed to meet in a closed room and touch each other....
IndiaTimes


Thammuduabimani

Power star RT @republic: FINALLY: Four convicts hanged to death in Delhi 2012 gangrape and murder case at 5:30 AM https://t.co/4VLxUwQ6KL 2 seconds ago

Roja_THI

Roja_THI All four convicts in #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case hanged at Tihar jail #NirbhayaJustice #NirbayaCase #nirbhayaconvicts 6 seconds ago

Channodachann

Channo✨ Happy news!!! All four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case have been declared dead by doctors 🥳🥳 #JusticeForNirbhaya… https://t.co/zVkiK3musP 7 seconds ago

aj_stan007

Junglee Finally Justice Served!! Four Nirbhaya case convicts Hanged At Delhi's Tihar Jail For 2012 Gang-Rape And Murder.… https://t.co/fxvMHupwVu 10 seconds ago

Manoj95723361

Cr_cr RT @timesofindia: All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… 24 seconds ago

rajeshbchoksi

Dr. Rajesh RT @PTI_News: Doctor declares all four Nirbhaya case convicts dead, says Tihar Jail official after hanging 34 seconds ago

Alok48088478

Alok RT @PTI_News: Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC says SC judgement confirming death sentence to four convicts has attained finality; cannot sit to rev… 2 minutes ago

Meraindiamahaan

Krishan K Arora RT @TheQuint: #Video | Four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Akshay Kumar Singh — have been hanged to death on 20 Ma… 2 minutes ago

