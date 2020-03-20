Global  

Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved she hugged the picture of her daughter and said ''you got justice"  
Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020) at Delhi's Tihar Central Jail. In her first reaction,...
Zee News

Justice has finally been done, women will feel safer now: Nirbhaya’s mother after hanging

We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya ‘Nyay Diwas’ (day of justice), says Nirbhaya’s father.
Hindu

