Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution

Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Hours before the execution of the perpetrators of the Nirbhaya case the four - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - cried inconsolably inside their respective jail cells, according to reports from Delhi's Tihar jail.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia 01:35

 NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH, WHO ARE TO BE HANGED AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Nirbhaya case 'Legal remedies still left,' says convicts' lawyer [Video]

Nirbhaya case 'Legal remedies still left,' says convicts' lawyer

Nirbhaya case 'Legal remedies still left,' says convicts' lawyer

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Last meeting done for all but 1 convict

The family members of three Nirbhaya convicts have already had their “last meeting”, when they were allowed to meet in a closed room and touch each other....
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts hanged in Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally done

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: #NirbhayaNyayDivas | Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution https://t.co/uUendMvSFB 9 seconds ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #NirbhayaNyayDivas | Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution https://t.co/uUendMvSFB 30 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.