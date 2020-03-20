Global  

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
"Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," he said in a tweet though there was no direct mention of the Nirbhaya case. "Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," the PM said.
