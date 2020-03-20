Global  

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Friday, 20 March 2020
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. "I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.
 7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Madhya Pradesh government faces survival crisis, Kamal Nath may quit before floor test; PM Modi urges citizens to follow janata curfew on 22nd March; World death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 10,000

JUST HOURS AHEAD OF THE SUPREME COURT-ORDERED FLOOR TEST AT 5 PM TODAY, MADHAY PRADESH CHIEF MINISTER KAMAL NATH ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION AS HIS CONGRESS GOVERNMENT WAS CERTAIN TO

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressed the media on Friday at his residence in Bhopal.
