Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. "I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test in the state...
News video: Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia 01:34

 THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON CHOUHAN’S PLEA SEEKING DIRECTION TO THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT TO UNDERTAKE THE FLOOR...

