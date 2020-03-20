Global  

Coronavirus in India: BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
BJP MP and son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, has gone into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party, sources said on Friday. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News

 BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HIT NUMBERS SUCH AS BABY DOLL, CAME BACK HOME 10 DAYS AGO FROM UK BUT SAYS SHE DEVELOPED THE SYMPTOMS ONLY 4 DAYS AGO.

