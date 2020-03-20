Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra describes her day 8 of isolation with husband Nick Jonas as 'insane'

Friday, 20 March 2020
Priyanka Chopra, who is also a UNICEF global ambassador, also asked people to stock up on "love, gratitude, kindness, compassion, joy" under the given circumstances
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support 00:47

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds her husband Nick Jonas' support "so attractive", as she says the singer always "feels empowered" by seeing her empowered.

Priyanka with hubby Nick clicked hand in hand at the airport [Video]

Priyanka with hubby Nick clicked hand in hand at the airport

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the airport on Tuesday in Mumbai. Priyanka donned an animal print top and a pair of black pants. #NickYanka #peecee..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India [Video]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Check out this throwback pic of Jonas Bros

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are in self-isolation for the past week. The actress on Thursday took to social media to interact with her fans and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Watch Video: When Priyanka Chopra played Holi with Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra had a wonderful Holi this year. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas were in India for almost a week celebrating the festival of colours...
Mid-Day

