COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders closure of offices, non-essential shops in major cities till March 31
Friday, 20 March 2020 () In his address to the state, CM Thackeray said, "In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020."
