Civil service interviews defered by UPSC amid coronavirus outbreak fears

DNA Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The personality tests of candidates of civil services examination 2019 was deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
