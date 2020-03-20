Coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi shares Kartik Aaryan's monologue

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media 02:25 Actor Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has come up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a video the actor has shared with fans on social media, he uses the monologue to advise people to stay at home in...