Pictures of Kareena Kapoor explaining social distancing with her childhood photo and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri attending the birthday party of Karan Johar's mom went viral this week

Bollywood Life Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo's childhood picture explaining social distancing garnered cute comments while Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's visit to Karan Johar's residence for the birthday party of the filmmaker's momther made all the paps busy
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Community Throws Birthday Girl A Surprise Social 'Social Distance Celebration'

Community Throws Birthday Girl A Surprise Social 'Social Distance Celebration' 01:46

 John Lauritsen was there as they threw Emily a birthday party that she'll never forget (1:46). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- March 19, 2020

