‘Janata curfew will deal a blow to coronavirus transmission chain’

Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Sunday’s countrywide social distancing through ‘janata curfew’ will be a blow to the transmission chain of coronavirus and check further spread in case it enters Stage 3 with community transmission, says Niti Aayog member VK Paul. Given the nature of the pandemic, a wider spread of Covid-19 can’t be ruled out in coming days or weeks, he says.
In wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PM Modi's this initiative received positive response from several Bollywood...